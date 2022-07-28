Absentee ballot deadline approaching for August Primary Elections

Cayuga County voters who have requested an absentee ballot for the August Republican or Conservative Primary Elections can expect to receive the ballot in the mail this week.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections on Thursday said that voters who would like to receive an absentee ballot may apply online through the state Board of Elections portal, print an application from the Cayuga County Board of Elections website or call the Board of Elections at (315) 253-1285 to request an application be mailed to them.

The last day for the Board of Elections to receive absentee ballot applications via email, mail or the portal is Aug. 8. Applications made in person will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 22.

Once again, voters may cite a desire to avoid in-person voting because of possible Covid-19 exposure as a legitimate reason to receive an absentee ballot. As always, being out of the county or ill on Election Day are reasons for requesting an absentee ballot.

One major change this year is that voters who request and receive an absentee ballot may not later decide to vote in person. If a person does go to the polls they would have to vote by affidavit, and not deposit a ballot in the voting machine.

There are primaries in both the Republican and Conservative parties. Only voters registered in those parties may vote in the Primary. Primary Day is Aug. 23.