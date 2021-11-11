'Absolute and righteous love': Those who served honored at Veterans Day event in Auburn

AUBURN — Fifty years ago on Nov. 11, Bob Walsh was on his second tour in the Vietnam War.

Walsh said the Veterans Day ceremony in Auburn Thursday was the first such event he had ever attended. Speaking after the event at Veterans Memorial Park, he looked at the people scattered nearby, ranging from fellow veterans to small, frolicking children.

"It's very rewarding, it's appreciative. Maybe time heals all wounds, I don't know. But it helps," Walsh said, pausing for a moment. "This is very much appreciated. Better late than never."

Walsh, who was in the Army Corps of Engineers, said that when he and others came back home 50 years ago, they received no such recognition. For future celebrations, he said he'll "probably be here every year that I'm still around now."

During the ceremony, various people were spread out at the park. At one point, U.S. Rep. John Katko said he believes he, other members of Congress, members of the Senate and others in leadership positions need to do everything they can to help veterans. He said the way veterans were cared for "wasn't always great" but noted different strides over the years. He asked that all veterans present stand to be recognized. Most people at the park were already standing, but some people were sitting in chairs in the middle of the park. Veterans in chairs stood up. All of the veterans were greeted with a long round of applause from the crowd.

"To all of you, we want to say, 'God bless you,'" Katko said as the clapping continued. "You're what makes America great. Thank you very much and have a great day."

Maj. Tim Gannon, a guest speaker at the event who is in the U.S. Army National Guard, said the Army has allowed him to have some unique experiences, including attending the inauguration of the first Black U.S. president, Barack Obama, traveling to Cuba and most recently, being a part of a garrison at the U.S. Capitol, "something that hadn't been done in 150 years."

"I've been tired and cold, way too hot and very hungry, and always at the end of each experience, after not too long I find myself thinking, 'That wasn't so bad.' What always stands out to me, it's not the hard times, but what stands out about all these experiences is the people that were there with me," Gannon said. "In my experience, this is what separates military service from working in a civilian job: The absolute and righteous love for the men and women around you."

After Gannon finished speaking, he received a standing ovation from those who were seated as the crowd again burst into applause.

Other event speakers included state Sen. Pam Helming; state Sen. John Mannion; John Lemondes, a state assemblyman and retired U.S. Army colonel; Terry Winslow, U.S. Coast Guard veteran and the Rev. Bill Moorby, who provided the invocation and benediction. A rifle volley came from members of the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion post and Dr. Douglas McCall performed the military bugle call "Taps."

Toward the end of the event, Auburn Mayor Mike Quill came to the microphone. Quill, who was in the U.S. Marines and served in the Vietnam War, said "Welcome home" to his fellow veterans. He said being a veteran now is different than it was "not too many years ago," and said veterans are receiving more courtesy and respect.

Quill said he was happy to see families and young children attend the ceremony.

"In my mind, they're learning the right way to respect their elders and find out what this country and our city and our state are all about, respecting each other," he said.

He thanked all of the veterans for their service.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

