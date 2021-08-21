'Absolutely remarkable': Ribbon-cutting held for Auburn recovery nonprofit's new building

"What this place can do, what this building can do, is just absolutely remarkable," he said.

Manktelow later said he was "looking forward to being a partner here."

Assemblyman John Lemondes also spoke and a recording of U.S. Rep. John Katko acknowledging the efforts of workers at Nick's Ride and the ribbon-cutting, was played.

After the ribbon-cutting was over and people started getting tours of the revamped facility, Randy Smith, a certified peer advocate and the event and activities director for Nick's Ride, said he was excited about operating in the building.

Being in recovery himself and noting he will be a year sober Sunday, Smith said it is vital for people trying to get sober to be able to simply have a place to go and hang out. Noting there will be outside games and he is planning on setting up a boxing gym in the basement and he will "train people to box through recovery," Smith said having a bigger space and different activities and opportunities for people to casually be around others will help get people engaged and retained in treatment. He also noted that meetings and outpatient counseling will be held in the building.