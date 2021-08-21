'Absolutely remarkable': Ribbon-cutting held for Auburn recovery nonprofit's new building

AUBURN — The nonprofit Nick's Ride 4 Friends has given addiction recovery resources to people in need for the last few years. Now, it will be able to help even more.
Over 50 people, included various Cayuga County-area officials, attended the ribbon cutting Saturday for the new Nick's Ride facility at 13 Chapel St. in Auburn.
Funding for the work to renovate and rehabilitate the formerly vacant spot included $940,000 from the state's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, meant to help development projects in downtown Auburn. The namesake of Nick's Ride is Nick Campagnola, who died after overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and synthetic acid at age 20 in 2015.
Joel Campagnola, Nick's father and co-founder of Nick's Ride, spoke at the event Saturday. He talked about how powerful "this disease, this epidemic" of addiction is, praised various people who have been involved with Nick's Ride and this project and thanked those in attendance and the community for their support of the organization.
"I know Nick's looking down on us and he is digging this!" Joel said as the crowd clapped.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, also spoke, saying he looked through the building two months ago and was excited to see what it looked like now. Becoming visibly emotional for a moment, he noted he had a close family friend who had died of an overdose.
"What this place can do, what this building can do, is just absolutely remarkable," he said.
Manktelow later said he was "looking forward to being a partner here."
Assemblyman John Lemondes also spoke and a recording of U.S. Rep. John Katko acknowledging the efforts of workers at Nick's Ride and the ribbon-cutting, was played.
After the ribbon-cutting was over and people started getting tours of the revamped facility, Randy Smith, a certified peer advocate and the event and activities director for Nick's Ride, said he was excited about operating in the building.
Being in recovery himself and noting he will be a year sober Sunday, Smith said it is vital for people trying to get sober to be able to simply have a place to go and hang out. Noting there will be outside games and he is planning on setting up a boxing gym in the basement and he will "train people to box through recovery," Smith said having a bigger space and different activities and opportunities for people to casually be around others will help get people engaged and retained in treatment. He also noted that meetings and outpatient counseling will be held in the building.
"We're going to be able to reach more people, we got more people behind us now," he said.
