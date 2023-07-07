The Auburn Fire Department extinguished vacant building fire that was spreading to a nearby residence Thursday night into Friday morning.

Jeff Clark, assistant fire chief with the AFD, said fire department personnel were coming back from an alarm call on Genesee Street a little before midnight when they noticed smoke across the Arterial. Upon investigation, personnel found a fire at a vacant building at 7 Church St. around 11:57 p.m. Clark noted the blaze was starting to spread to a nearby residence at 5 Church St.

The majority of the fire at both buildings was extinguished within about 10 minutes of the AFD's arrival, Clark said. Some vinyl siding at 5 Church St. was damaged, Clark continued, adding that no one was injured and the building is still habitable.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Auburn Police Department, Auburn City Ambulance, the city's Code Enforcement Office and the Cayuga County 911 center also assisted with the scene.