John LaGambino remembers seeing them all arrive at his family's Westwood Drive home in the morning darkness of May 12, 1973.

The mayor, the fire chief, the police chief. The pastor, the fire chaplain, the neighbors.

John's father, Auburn firefighter Patrick LaGambino, had just died battling a three-story blaze at the corner of Genesee and Washington streets. He was 41.

According to The Citizen archives, Patrick died while searching the 201 1/2 Genesee St. apartment building for survivors. Minutes prior, he appeared to rescue crews in a third-story window, where ladders were raised to help him escape. But he couldn't squeeze through the frame due to a partition down its middle and the air pack strapped to his back. He was unable to remove it, he shouted to the crews.

His clothes burning, Patrick stepped back, trying to make his way to another window. Crews lost sight of him amid the 50-foot flames. He died of smoke inhalation, and was found 90 minutes later.

Three other Auburn firefighters were trapped in the building, but did escape. In the years that followed the deadly blaze, they and other members of the department would see John often. They always apologized to him, he said, for not being able to save his father. But he always responded that there was no need to apologize. They did the best they could, and made sure no one else died that night.

"They were carrying that," John told The Citizen during a phone interview on Tuesday. "A lot of people in Auburn really were impacted by that event. A lot of them for the rest of their life."

A lot of people outside Auburn were also impacted by Patrick's death — but for the better.

That's because John's mother, Shirley, filed suit against the Scott Aviation division of ATO Inc., the maker of the air pack Patrick was wearing. As a condition of the sealed agreement to settle the suit, John said, ATO introduced quick-release devices that allowed wearers of the packs to remove them in dire situations like the one Patrick faced. Similar devices have been standard in firefighting ever since.

Additionally, John believes his father's death stressed the need for more staffing at the department, which was apparent to Auburn firefighters the night of the Genesee Street blaze. One was quoted in The Citizen-Advertiser later that day saying, "We've got to have more men. ... We still haven't gotten as many as we need." Department chiefs would cite that need in budget negotiations for decades.

Those developments couldn't bring John's father back. But they did bring him and his family some solace, he said, just as their many visitors did that traumatic morning.

"Unfortunately, sometimes things have to happen before they get better," John said. "But a lot of good things came out of his passing."

Remembering 'Patsy'

John, a systems analyst who lives in the Rochester suburb of Webster with his wife, Amy, was 12 when his father died.

Patrick, known to most as "Patsy," was born and raised in Auburn. He was slight in build, about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He had to wrap the waistband of his air pack around himself three times to wear it tightly, John said. "Very spry" on his feet, Patrick was an accomplished boxer while serving as a sergeant in the Marines. John remembers him doing sit-ups almost every night to stay in shape.

Serving in the Korean War, Patrick earned a Purple Heart for rescuing an officer after their Jeep struck a landmine. He had the personality of a Marine, John said, "very intense but very loving."

Patrick continued getting exercise after the war at local race tracks like Finger Lakes Gaming and Batavia Downs, John said with a laugh.

"He was one of those horse racing aficionados who loved to run the last 60 feet to the finish line with the horses," he said. "And back then they would dress in suits. He really took racing to the extreme."

John fondly remembered Saturday afternoons with his father at the track. He also enjoyed bowling, and was beloved in the community because of his job driving Centro and school buses.

Patrick joined the Auburn Fire Department around 1961. His locker, John said, belonged to one of the three firefighters killed in a March 1960 explosion at a gas station at the corner of Lincoln and South streets. They were the last Auburn firefighters to die in the line of duty until Patrick 13 years later. Shirley, then pregnant with John, was watching a movie at the Auburn Schine Theater next door.

The fire and the fallout

The May 12 blaze at 201 1/2 Genesee St., which began in a boiler room in the basement, is one reason The Citizen-Advertiser would recap 1973 as "The Year of the Fire."

Four months later, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art across Washington Street would lose much of its collection to another one.

Four people in Auburn, and 11 more in the Cayuga County area, died in fires that combustible year. Patrick was the only firefighter.

His funeral included full departmental and military honors, and was attended by 300 firefighters from as far away as Albany and Buffalo. To John and his sister, Theresa, it seemed like thousands, he said.

"It was like a whirlwind for me," he said. "My mother was a very strong-willed person. I give her credit for keeping us all together."

John also credited his classmates at St. Mary's School for supporting him — and the community, he said with a laugh, for feeding him. His fridge was filled with buckets of KFC and more food for weeks.

For the Auburn Fire Department, losing "Patsy" was like losing family as well. His death weighed heavily on the officer in charge of the response to the fire, Assistant Chief Ralph P. Quill Sr., for the rest of his life, said his son, former Auburn firefighter and current Auburn Mayor Michael Quill. He would join his father at the department that November and have a 32-year career there, the last 11 as chief.

"Patsy was highly regarded by all," Quill told The Citizen.

The assistant chief and 14 firefighters responded to the burning apartment building. The three trapped inside with Patrick were Lt. John Schlegel, Ray Walawender and Don Alger. Schlegel rescued the other two, and was recognized with the Firefighter of the Year Award from the New York State Professional Firefighters Association. He sustained an arm injury, and Walawender a deep cut on his wrist.

Alger's son, Donny Alger, told The Citizen that Patrick's death bothered his father "greatly" until his death in 1976.

"They stuck together and they always look out for each other," Alger said of Auburn's firefighters. "It's a bunch of good guys."

The children of Auburn's firefighters share a bond of their own, Alger continued. He remembered sitting in the department's trucks and sliding down the pole at the station.

John, similarly, would go there with Patrick to pick up his paycheck. Firefighters cooked, played ping-pong and worked on their cars as they waited for the next call, John said. Today, they're more likely to train and check equipment during their downtime. Along with advancing that equipment, and the argument for more staff, deaths like his father's have made firefighters more vigilant, he believes.

"When a tragedy like this happens in an industry, especially a brotherhood like firefighters are, they're at the top fighting for all these advances," he said. "And it shows."