An Auburn man has been charged with a felony for allegedly contacting someone with an order of protection against him.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release that members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Diondrie Smith, 22 of Auburn, on Tuesday on charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and aggravated family offense, a felony.

Schenck said the charges resulted from an investigation into allegations that Smith was contacting the protected party of an active order of protection. He was processed at the Cayuga County Jail, where he was being held on other charges. He had been charged April 16 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

Anyone with information regarding this latest incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 258-3868 or tips can be left at https://www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.