Police in Auburn were working to identify suspects after gunshots were fired in the city early Saturday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said that officers responded to a report of shots being fired at about 3:36 a.m. on Orchard Street in the area of Columbus and Jefferson streets.

The APD said officers confirmed that shots had been fired in the area and were seeking help from the public to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at (315) 253-3231, and police said that callers may remain anonymous.