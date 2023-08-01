Police in Auburn are working to locate a teenager who has been missing for 10 days.

The Auburn Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 14-year-old Gavin Farrell. The APD said in a news release that Farrell left his residence at 110 Cottage St. on Sunday, July 23, and has not been seen since.

He is believed to be staying in the Port Byron or Auburn area, and police said that any attempts to conceal a missing juvenile to prevent them from being located and returned home safely is a criminal offense.

Farrell is a 14-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Information regarding his whereabouts can be provided by calling the APD at (315) 253-3231 or emailing Detective James Frost at jfrost@auburnny.gov or at communitywatch@auburnny.gov.