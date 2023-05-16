Authorities are warning the public to be wary of a phone scam.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Tuesday reported that the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of a subject calling residents and identifying himself as “Detective Smith” from the “Sheriff’s Office” or “Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office." The caller states that he needs the person to purchase gift cards from a local pharmacy and then advises that he needs the gift card numbers provided over the phone to satisfy a warrant or other fine.

Schenck said in a news release that the sheriff's office does not solicit money or gift card numbers over the telephone for any reason.

Anyone receiving a similar call should not respond or act and disconnect the call.

Schenck said the sheriff’s office is always available to answer any questions regarding any suspicious calls at its non-emergency phone number: (315) 253-1222.