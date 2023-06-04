Firefighters from several area departments have responded to a fire at a home in Sennett late Sunday afternoon.

The fire at a house on Calemad Drive was concentrated in the attached garage area, where flames could be seen coming from the roof and windows. The garage roof eventually collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were working to prevent spread to the rest of the two-story house, but the upper floor and roof did get damaged by fire. Water damage was reported throughout the house.

Additional information was not immediately available.