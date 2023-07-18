Two separate groups of people were displaced from their homes after two fires over the weekend in Auburn.

Bill DiFabio, assistant chief for the Auburn Fire Department, said the call for a structure fire at a side-by-side duplex at 16 Wheeler St. came in at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from a first-floor rear window on one side of the duplex. The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes, DiFabio said, adding that the adult and two children who occupy the unit where the fire originated were not home at the time of the incident. That side of the duplex was condemned and the three occupants were assisted by the Red Cross.

The occupants on the other side of the duplex were evacuated but were later able to go back inside, DiFabio said. No one was injured. DiFabio noted that while it is believed the fire started in the kitchen of the condemned side of the duplex, the incident was still under investigation. AFD personnel remained at the scene until around 10:15 p.m. that night.

That was one of two blazes that occurred over the weekend, as the AFD said in a post on its Facebook page that a platoon was dispatched at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, July 16, for a possible fire at 30 Washington St. No smoke or flames showed from the building's exterior when firefighters arrived and the structure was already evacuated.

"Interior crews entered and confirmed a fire in the wall and ceiling of the second floor apartment. Power to the building was secured as multiple areas were found to be burning in the walls and ceiling," the post said.

It took about 90 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control, including extensive salvage and overhaul work, the fire department said. Three adults and two children were displaced and were assisted by the Red Cross. The fire department noted no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature. DiFabio said the 30 Washington St. building was condemned and crew remained on scene until about 5:30 p.m. that night.

The Auburn City Ambulance, city Code Enforcement office, NYSEG and the Cayuga County 911 center were also involved with the scenes of both fires.