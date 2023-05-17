Multiple adults and dogs received assistance following a house fire in Auburn Tuesday morning, the Auburn Fire Department said.

A call about a fire at 226 Seymour St. came in at around 9:57 a.m., assistant fire chief Ed Sherman said. The blaze was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Five adults and four dogs received assistance from the Red Cross, Sherman said, adding that the damage was contained to one room of the home but the residents were not able to go back in.

"It wasn't a complete loss but it wasn't able to lived in at the moment," he said.

No one was injured. Sherman said it was determined the fire started between the structure's second floor and the attic. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation but it's not considered suspicious, he said.