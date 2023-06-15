Four people have been indicted on charges of stealing from a Cayuga County retailer, with one facing a possible sentence of 15 years in prison for robbery.

District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced Thursday that Kahlila Bender Baker, Dathan Haynes, Tayonna Albert and Tavaris McLaurin, all of Syracuse, were indicted by a Cayuga County grand jury on one count of third-degree grand larceny.

The four are accused entering Kohl’s in the Town of Aurelius on June 11 and stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise. Bender Baker was additionally charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C violent felony, for allegedly forcibly stealing property while aided by another individual.

Haynes, Albert and McLaurin face a maximum prison sentence of 2 to 7 years. Bender Baker faces a 15-year determinate prison sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision.

All four were apprehended after leaving the store, the DA's office said, and the investigation was conducted by members of the New York State Police, with assistance from the Auburn Police Department.

The defendants will be brought before Cayuga County Court for the purposes of formal arraignment.