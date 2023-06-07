An ex-con has been convicted of lying on an application for a top position in Cayuga County government.

Charles Grefer, 53, of Rochester, was convicted at trial in Cayuga County Court Wednesday of two counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that on Dec. 7, 2021, Grefer submitted an online application for director of Community Services for Cayuga County — the position responsible for administering mental health services for the county and managing a multimillion-dollar budget.

On the application paperwork, Grefer claimed that he had no prior criminal record and that he was a licensed mental health counselor. However, Grefer was on parole at the time for two felony convictions and had also previously been convicted of multiple other crimes. The state of New York revoked his LMHC license in 2019 due to his criminal convictions.

Grefer was sent to Elmira Correctional Facility in 2014 after being convicted of grand larceny and criminal tax fraud in Onondaga County for embezzling over $383,000 by means of forged checks.

He is facing 2 to 4 years in prison for his latest conviction and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.