One person was transported to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Auburn Wednesday morning, the Auburn Fire Department said.

A call came in around 8:21 a.m. about a vehicle striking a utility pole in front of Lasca's Restaurant, 252 Grant Ave., said AFD Assistant Chief Jeff Clark. Two bystanders pulled a man who had been in the vehicle out of the car before responders arrived. The man then was transported by Auburn City Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Clark said the vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash and the pole had been sheered and needed to be replaced. Clark also said the Auburn Police Department was at the scene and noted the Cayuga County 911 Center assisted with the response.

Additional information was not immediately available.