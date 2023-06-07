Brandon La Sagna, assistant chief for the department, told The Citizen a call came in at around 6:04 p.m. Sunday night regarding an attached garage fire at a home on 36 Calemad Drive. One adult was brought to a hospital for smoke inhalation, La Sagna said, adding that the total occupants for the residence were two adults, two children, three dogs, two cats and a fish.

Red Cross was at the scene but La Sagna said he wasn't sure if the occupants accepted aid, though he noted they were displaced by the fire. The cause of the incident is still being investigated by Cayuga County fire investigators, La Sagna continued. He said it was unknown Tuesday if the home is a complete loss or not. The fire was extinguished about 47 minutes after the fire department arrived, La Sagna said. The blaze was concentrated in the garage, as flames were visible from the roof and windows. The garage door eventually collapsed.