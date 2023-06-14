The Auburn Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Ethan Zirbel, who left Cayuga Centers at 202 Franklin St. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

The APD said the teen left Cayuga Centers on his own volition and is believed to be staying in the Cayuga County area. He is a white male, about 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to call the APD at (315) 253-3231 or email Detective James Frost at jfrost@auburnny.gov.