The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said a car driver failing to yield the right of way lead to a collision with a Southern Cayuga Central School District bus on Thursday afternoon.

In a press release issued Friday, the sheriff's office said the crash took place on Poplar Ridge Road at the intersection of Indian Field Road in the town of Venice. Investigators believe a car driven by Matthew Kleinmann, of Genoa, was traveling south on Indian Field Road when it failed to stop and yield the right of way to an oncoming Southern Cayuga school bus traveling west on Poplar Ridge Road.

The crash caused the intersection to be closed while first responders provided emergency medical aid to the occupants and the scene investigation was completed. No students were on the school bus. It was driven by Matthew Krebbs and had a single adult passenger. All parties were transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for treatment. Information on their conditions was unavailable.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Southern Cayuga Ambulance, Poplar Ridge Fire Department, Long Hill Fire Department, AMR ambulance, Genoa Fire Department, Scipio Fire Department, Four Town Ambulance, Aurora Ambulance, the Southern Cayuga Central School Transportation Department, Aurora Fire Department, the Cayuga County 911 Center and Oakwood’s Towing.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit both responded to the scene as well.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Detective Michael Baim at (315 258-3868 or anonymous tips can be left at https://www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.