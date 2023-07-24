The New York State Police is asking for the public's help with a nearly 30-year-old case involving a missing Wayne County woman who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Sandra Sollie, of Macedon, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. May 23, 1994, at the Ames Plaza on Route 31 in Macedon. State police said her vehicle was at her home on Route 350 in Macedon, but her dog, a six-year-old black poodle, was missing.

Sollie's wallet was found in bushes off Reed Street in Rochester. Her dog's collar was found in a dumpster in Penfield, police said.

When Sollie went missing, she was seven months pregnant.

State police said that "numerous interviews of various individuals have been conducted over the years with negative results." The case remains unsolved.

Sollie is a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her birthday is Dec. 10, 1955.

Anyone with information about the case or Sollie's location should contact the New York State Police at (585) 398-4100.