New York State Police issued a total of 38,363 tickets statewide during the National Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

In a Thursday news release, police said the special enforcement period ran from May 22 to June 4 and targeted seat belt use as well as driving while intoxicated and drivers distracted by handheld electronic devices.

In Canandaigua-based Troop E, which includes Auburn and Cayuga County, troopers recorded 48 DWI arrests and 726 seat belt violations.

Statewide, troopers arrested 399 people for DWI and investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.

As part of the enforcement, troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

A sampling of the total tickets that were issued:

• Speeding 10,654

• Distracted driving 1,334

• Seat belt violations 8,473

• Move Over Law 337