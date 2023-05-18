Three people were transported to a hospital following a crash between an SUV and a Southern Cayuga school bus Thursday afternoon.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said a call came in at 5:02 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Poplar Ridge Road and Indian Field Road in the town of Venice.

Three people were involved in the crash, dispatchers said, and all three were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. No students were on the bus.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Southern Cayuga Ambulance, AMR, New York State Police, Four Town Ambulance, Long Hill Fire Department and fire stations with Poplar Ridge, Genoa and Scipio were at the scene.

No other information was available.