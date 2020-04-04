'ACH Heroes': Auburn hospital launches fund for staff responding to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With employees working long hours and local interest in supporting healthcare workers, Auburn Community Hospital launched a new fund to support its front-line staff.

The creation of the ACH Heroes fund is in response to inquiries about how businesses and residents can help the hospital's medical professionals, according to Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital.

"We want to coordinate it so that it's distributed to people who are really working day in and day out and could use the help," Chadderdon said.

The fund, which was established by the Auburn Community Hospital Foundation, will accept donations by mail and online. The proceeds will be used to buy gift cards that will be provided to hospital employees.

Donations can be made online at auburnhospital.org/giving/make-adonation. Checks or money orders can be sent to The Auburn Community Hospital Foundation, Attention ACH Heroes Fund, 17 Lansing St., Auburn, NY 13021.