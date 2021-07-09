Active COVID-19 case count drops in Cayuga County

After ticking up in the last half of June, the number of Cayuga County residents with active cases of COVID-19 has gone down over the past week.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued a situational report on the coronavirus Friday that said there are currently 10 residents in mandatory isolation with active cases of the virus. That total is down from 18 active cases reported in the department's update on July 2.

The county admitted seven newly confirmed cases over the past week: two on July 2, four on Tuesday (the department was closed Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July holiday) and one on Thursday.

The data reported Friday indicate that COVID-19 recoveries outpaced newly confirmed cases over the past week.

The health department said there was one patient with COVID-19 admitted at Auburn Community Hospital, the same number as a week prior.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike the report from a week ago, Friday's did not announce any new county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The county held free walk-in clinics this week that were announced in the July 2 situational report.