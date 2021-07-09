Active COVID-19 case count drops in Cayuga County

After ticking up in the last half of June, the number of Cayuga County residents with active cases of COVID-19 has gone down over the past week.
The Cayuga County Health Department issued a situational report on the coronavirus Friday that said there are currently 10 residents in mandatory isolation with active cases of the virus. That total is down from 18 active cases reported in the department's update on July 2.
The county admitted seven newly confirmed cases over the past week: two on July 2, four on Tuesday (the department was closed Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July holiday) and one on Thursday.
The data reported Friday indicate that COVID-19 recoveries outpaced newly confirmed cases over the past week.
The health department said there was one patient with COVID-19 admitted at Auburn Community Hospital, the same number as a week prior.
Unlike the report from a week ago, Friday's did not announce any new county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The county held free walk-in clinics this week that were announced in the July 2 situational report.
According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, Cayuga County's overall vaccination rate grew from 50.0% percent on July 2 to 50.2% as of Friday morning. That figure reflects the proportion of the county's total population that has received one vaccine dose.
The statewide rate for one vaccine dose is 58.2%, while the percentage of the state's population to be fully vaccinated stands at 53.7%. Cayuga County's full vaccination rate is 47.2%.
Within Cayuga County, the zip code with the lowest single-dose vaccine rate is Meridian at 22.4%. The Fair Haven zip code has by far the county's highest rate at 95.8%. The next highest zip code within Cayuga County is Union Springs at 58.8%.
Cayuga County has had 6,274 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The county has reported 89 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, but none reported since March 2.