Active COVID-19 cases decrease for sixth straight day in Cayuga County
CAYUGA COUNTY

Active COVID-19 cases decrease for sixth straight day in Cayuga County

It appears Cayuga County is on the other side of its COVID-19 mountain. 

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 807 active COVID-19 cases — the sixth consecutive day the number of residents in mandatory isolation decreased. After reaching a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7, the active case total has dropped by nearly 300 in six days. 

There was an increase in COVID-19 cases and people in quarantine during the holiday season. Cayuga County had a post-Thanksgiving, including 2,024 new cases in December. It's the highest monthly total of positive cases reported during the pandemic. 

The uptick continued into January. In the first week of the new year, Cayuga County admitted at least 100 new cases each day. That trend ended on Jan. 8 when the county had 81 new cases admitted into isolation. Since then, the health department hasn't admitted more than 74 new cases in a day. 

Cayuga County active cases

A chart showing the number of total active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County over a seven-day period. 

The drop in active COVID-19 cases is one reason why Cayuga County schools can resume in-person classes beginning next week. Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who chairs the county Legislature, said Wednesday that because of the declining number of cases she won't recommend that schools continue remote learning.

Earlier this month, McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, asked schools to shift to online classes for two weeks. 

While the active case total is decreasing, there are new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The health department admitted 69 more cases on Wednesday, including one in a local correctional facility. 

Both state prisons in Cayuga County have COVID-19 outbreaks among their inmate populations. At Auburn Correctional Facility, there are 102 confirmed cases (36 active). Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia has 159 confirmed cases, including 22 active cases. 

The case totals reported by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision doesn't include employees who have tested positive for the virus. 

Cayuga County had two more COVID-related deaths on Wednesday. Two women in their 90s who tested positive for the virus died in a nursing home. The nursing home wasn't disclosed, but there have been 38 COVID fatalities at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn. 

The county's COVID-19 death toll is 62, including 38 in January. 

With the drop in active cases, there has been a decline in the number of quarantined residents. The health department said there are 6,038 residents in quarantine due to contact with positive cases. That's down from a record 8,054 residents in quarantine on Jan. 7.

Hospitalizations remain high in Cayuga County. There are 39 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county. 

Since mid-March, there have been 4,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. So far, 3,191 people have been discharged from isolation after being symptom- and fever-free. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Vaccine information

New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligibility recipients including residents age 65 and older, along with certain groups of essential workers and health care employees:

• To learn about and sign up for Cayuga County Health Department Clinics, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click the "COVID-19 vaccination clinics" button. Anyone who is having difficulty registering or does not have access to the internet may contact city of Auburn staff between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (315) 253-8316.

• You can check whether you're eligible to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can make an appointment to get the vaccine through the website. A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

