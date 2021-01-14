Active COVID-19 cases decrease for sixth straight day in Cayuga County

It appears Cayuga County is on the other side of its COVID-19 mountain.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 807 active COVID-19 cases — the sixth consecutive day the number of residents in mandatory isolation decreased. After reaching a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7, the active case total has dropped by nearly 300 in six days.

There was an increase in COVID-19 cases and people in quarantine during the holiday season. Cayuga County had a post-Thanksgiving, including 2,024 new cases in December. It's the highest monthly total of positive cases reported during the pandemic.

The uptick continued into January. In the first week of the new year, Cayuga County admitted at least 100 new cases each day. That trend ended on Jan. 8 when the county had 81 new cases admitted into isolation. Since then, the health department hasn't admitted more than 74 new cases in a day.