Active COVID-19 cases decrease, one new death in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases reached a two-week low in Cayuga County, but there was one new death over the holiday weekend.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 73 new cases in four days, 56 of which are unvaccinated. Since the county began providing the vaccination status of new cases on Aug. 23, two-thirds of positive cases — 309 of 464 — were unvaccinated residents.
Hospitalizations were unchanged over the weekend, with 12 Cayuga County residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses at Auburn, Crouse or Upstate University hospitals. The patients include three people in their 80s, three in their 70s, two in their 90s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.
Most of the hospitalized patients — 8 of 12 — are unvaccinated.
The health department reported the first COVID-19 death in September. A man in his 70s tested positive for the virus and died. No further information was released.
It's the 97th COVID-19 death in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
One positive development for the county is that active cases decreased over the weekend. There are 161 positive cases in isolation, the first time since mid-August that the active case tally is below 200.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers Cayuga County an area of high COVID-19 transmission based on its case rate, which is one of the highest in New York. The county's 7-day case rate is 297.74 per 100,000 people.
The CDC recommends indoor masking for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high or substantial transmission.
Cayuga County is seeking to boost its vaccination rate. According to the CDC, 57.9% of the county's eligible population (ages 12 and up) is fully vaccinated. That's below the national rate of 62.3% of eligible individuals who are vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at local pharmacies. The health department will hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be offered at the clinic.
Registration is required for the clinic. Details on how to register can be found at cayugacounty.us/health. Click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
In other news:
• Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has not heard from the health department within two days of receiving their results should contact the department. The health department's phone number is (315) 253-1560.
The department is also asking anyone who has tested positive using an at-house test to contact them at the same number.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.