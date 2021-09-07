Active COVID-19 cases decrease, one new death in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases reached a two-week low in Cayuga County, but there was one new death over the holiday weekend.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 73 new cases in four days, 56 of which are unvaccinated. Since the county began providing the vaccination status of new cases on Aug. 23, two-thirds of positive cases — 309 of 464 — were unvaccinated residents.

Hospitalizations were unchanged over the weekend, with 12 Cayuga County residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses at Auburn, Crouse or Upstate University hospitals. The patients include three people in their 80s, three in their 70s, two in their 90s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.

Most of the hospitalized patients — 8 of 12 — are unvaccinated.

The health department reported the first COVID-19 death in September. A man in his 70s tested positive for the virus and died. No further information was released.

It's the 97th COVID-19 death in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

One positive development for the county is that active cases decreased over the weekend. There are 161 positive cases in isolation, the first time since mid-August that the active case tally is below 200.