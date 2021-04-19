Active COVID-19 cases dip in Cayuga County; many open slots for vaccine clinic

Active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County decreased over the past few days, but there were more new cases reported over the weekend.

The Cayuga County Health Department said there were 42 new cases in three days, continuing a trend that was first observed in late March. The county's 7-day average positivity rate is 2.3%, the highest in central New York.

There are 135 active cases in mandatory isolation, down from 156 on Friday. Auburn Community Hospital is treating five COVID-related patients, down from six a few days ago.

No new deaths have been reported since early March.

Since the recent uptick in cases began, the health department has urged residents to get vaccinated. The department noted that a majority of the new cases were among younger people who, until recently, weren't eligible for the vaccine. New Yorkers age 16 and older are eligible to get inoculated.

Early in the distribution of the vaccine, supply couldn't keep pace with demand. Now, it appears demand isn't as high as it was a few months ago.