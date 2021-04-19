Active COVID-19 cases dip in Cayuga County; many open slots for vaccine clinic

Active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County decreased over the past few days, but there were more new cases reported over the weekend.
The Cayuga County Health Department said there were 42 new cases in three days, continuing a trend that was first observed in late March. The county's 7-day average positivity rate is 2.3%, the highest in central New York.
There are 135 active cases in mandatory isolation, down from 156 on Friday. Auburn Community Hospital is treating five COVID-related patients, down from six a few days ago.
No new deaths have been reported since early March.
Since the recent uptick in cases began, the health department has urged residents to get vaccinated. The department noted that a majority of the new cases were among younger people who, until recently, weren't eligible for the vaccine. New Yorkers age 16 and older are eligible to get inoculated.
Early in the distribution of the vaccine, supply couldn't keep pace with demand. Now, it appears demand isn't as high as it was a few months ago.
Cayuga County is hosting a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. As of 6:50 p.m. Monday, there were nearly 140 appointments still available for the clinic.
The health department on Monday reminded residents that they can register for an appointment at cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics. For those without internet access, they can contact their town or village office for assistance. For Auburn residents, the phone number is (315) 253-8316.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the clinic. Adults age 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine, which is administered at the New York State Fairgrounds, is the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Local health officials have highlighted the importance of the vaccine in preventing cases. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, nearly 39% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 29% of residents are fully vaccinated.
