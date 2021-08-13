Active COVID-19 cases double in five days in Cayuga County

With nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in four days, the number of active cases has more than doubled in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 138 active cases in isolation, up from 66 on Sunday. It's the highest active case count in nearly four months.

It's a much different situation than it was one month ago. Cayuga County had nine active cases on July 13. The number of new cases each day was in the single digits, if there were any at all.

This week, COVID-19 cases surged. The health department said there were 20 new cases on Wednesday and 28 on Thursday. In four days, there were 91 new cases.

The spike has led the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to designate Cayuga County as an area with a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission. Indoor masking in public settings is recommended in counties that have either high or "substantial" transmissions rates.

A high transmission rate is defined as at least 100 cases per 100,000 people, while substantial is 50 cases per 100,000 people.