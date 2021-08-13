Active COVID-19 cases double in five days in Cayuga County

With nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in four days, the number of active cases has more than doubled in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 138 active cases in isolation, up from 66 on Sunday. It's the highest active case count in nearly four months.
It's a much different situation than it was one month ago. Cayuga County had nine active cases on July 13. The number of new cases each day was in the single digits, if there were any at all.
This week, COVID-19 cases surged. The health department said there were 20 new cases on Wednesday and 28 on Thursday. In four days, there were 91 new cases.
The spike has led the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to designate Cayuga County as an area with a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission. Indoor masking in public settings is recommended in counties that have either high or "substantial" transmissions rates.
A high transmission rate is defined as at least 100 cases per 100,000 people, while substantial is 50 cases per 100,000 people.
In Cayuga County, there have been COVID-19 outbreaks linked to daycare centers, a funeral and a party.
Hospitalizations remain unchanged, with eight patients receiving treatment for COVID-related illnesses at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
The uptick in cases has been largely driven by unvaccinated individuals. The health department didn't release new data on Friday, but on Wednesday it said that more than two-thirds of new cases in August were unvaccinated.
There have been "breakthrough" infections — vaccinated individuals who contract COVID-19. But the COVID-19 vaccine, like other vaccinations, is not 100% effective. It can, however, prevent against serious illness or death if a vaccinated individual gets COVID-19.
Nearly half of Cayuga County's population (49%) is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
The health department will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34 in Scipio Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone ages 12 and older. For children under age 18, a parent or guardian must accompany them at the clinic.
