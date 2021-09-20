Active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 300 over the weekend in Cayuga County, but hospitalizations ticked up after a brief decline last week.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 264 active COVID-19 cases, down 334 on Thursday. The active case count decreased despite 78 new cases in three days, 55 of which aren't vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 20 on Thursday to 23 on Sunday. The tally is based on reports from four hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University.

One trend that continues is the wide range in ages of the patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Nine of the 23 patients are under age 60, including one in their 20s and two in their 30s. A majority of the hospitalizations are older residents — six in their 70s, three in their 90s, three in their 60s and two in their 80s.

More than two-thirds of the patients — 16 of 23 — aren't vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine has been effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations.

A positive note from the report is that no new deaths were reported. Even though hospitalizations have increased in September, the county has reported one COVID-related death.