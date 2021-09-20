 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up in Cayuga County
alert top story

Active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up in Cayuga County

Virus Outbreak CDC Aerosol

A microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 Photo provided by NIH

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 300 over the weekend in Cayuga County, but hospitalizations ticked up after a brief decline last week. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 264 active COVID-19 cases, down 334 on Thursday. The active case count decreased despite 78 new cases in three days, 55 of which aren't vaccinated. 

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 20 on Thursday to 23 on Sunday. The tally is based on reports from four hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. 

One trend that continues is the wide range in ages of the patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Nine of the 23 patients are under age 60, including one in their 20s and two in their 30s. A majority of the hospitalizations are older residents — six in their 70s, three in their 90s, three in their 60s and two in their 80s. 

More than two-thirds of the patients — 16 of 23 — aren't vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine has been effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations. 

A positive note from the report is that no new deaths were reported. Even though hospitalizations have increased in September, the county has reported one COVID-related death. 

The health department is continuing its push to get more residents vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58.9% of the county's eligible population ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate among adults ages 18 and older is 60.2%. It is much higher (76.3%) in the 65-plus age group. 

A clinic is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Registration is required for the clinic. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics. 

The health department will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the clinic. Pfizer is the only vaccine that's been approved for children ages 12-17. Children who get the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults are eligible to get any of the vaccines. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News