Active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 300 over the weekend in Cayuga County, but hospitalizations ticked up after a brief decline last week.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 264 active COVID-19 cases, down 334 on Thursday. The active case count decreased despite 78 new cases in three days, 55 of which aren't vaccinated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 20 on Thursday to 23 on Sunday. The tally is based on reports from four hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University.
One trend that continues is the wide range in ages of the patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Nine of the 23 patients are under age 60, including one in their 20s and two in their 30s. A majority of the hospitalizations are older residents — six in their 70s, three in their 90s, three in their 60s and two in their 80s.
More than two-thirds of the patients — 16 of 23 — aren't vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine has been effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations.
A positive note from the report is that no new deaths were reported. Even though hospitalizations have increased in September, the county has reported one COVID-related death.
The health department is continuing its push to get more residents vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58.9% of the county's eligible population ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate among adults ages 18 and older is 60.2%. It is much higher (76.3%) in the 65-plus age group.
A clinic is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Registration is required for the clinic. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The health department will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the clinic. Pfizer is the only vaccine that's been approved for children ages 12-17. Children who get the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults are eligible to get any of the vaccines.
