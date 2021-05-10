 Skip to main content
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Cayuga County for first time in a month
COVID-19

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Cayuga County for first time in a month

Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

 HOGP

The number of active COVID-19 cases is declining as more Cayuga County residents get vaccinated. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 92 active cases in mandatory isolation, down from 116 on Thursday and below 100 for the first time since early April. The active case total fluctuated last month, reaching a high of 156 on April 15. But it has been decreasing over the past few weeks. 

There were 15 new cases on Friday and 12 more on Saturday. The health department was closed on Sunday due to Mother's Day. 

The health department said there are two COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, up from one on Thursday. Hospitalizations have been on the decline again after a slight uptick in April. 

The county hasn't reported a new COVID-19 death since early March. The total virus-related death toll stands at 89. 

One reason for the county's decreasing caseload is the vaccine. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 32,792 residents — more than 42% of the county's population — have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 37% — 28,609 people — are fully vaccinated. 

There will be more vaccination clinics this week. The health department will hold a Moderna vaccination clinic from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. A single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Both clinics will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. 

An appointment is required to get vaccinated at the clinics. To register for an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on COVID-19 vaccine clinics. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding

