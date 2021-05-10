Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Cayuga County for first time in a month

The number of active COVID-19 cases is declining as more Cayuga County residents get vaccinated.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 92 active cases in mandatory isolation, down from 116 on Thursday and below 100 for the first time since early April. The active case total fluctuated last month, reaching a high of 156 on April 15. But it has been decreasing over the past few weeks.

There were 15 new cases on Friday and 12 more on Saturday. The health department was closed on Sunday due to Mother's Day.

The health department said there are two COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, up from one on Thursday. Hospitalizations have been on the decline again after a slight uptick in April.

The county hasn't reported a new COVID-19 death since early March. The total virus-related death toll stands at 89.

One reason for the county's decreasing caseload is the vaccine. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 32,792 residents — more than 42% of the county's population — have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 37% — 28,609 people — are fully vaccinated.