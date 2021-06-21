Active COVID-19 cases drop to nine-month low in Cayuga County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B in Poplar Ridge. There will be Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines available for adults age 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for individuals age 12 and older. Anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The higher vaccination rate among older residents — 77.6% of people ages 65-74 and 71.4% of the 75 and older age group are fully vaccinated — has likely contributed to the decline in cases and deaths. There hasn't been a virus-related fatality since March 2. Nearly all of the county's COVID-19 deaths have been at least 60 years old.

The days of having over 100 new cases are hopefully over. The health department has reported no new cases in eight out of 20 days in June. That doesn't include days when the department was closed.

Cayuga County is on track to have the lowest number of new cases in a month since September, when the health department reported 42 new cases. There have been 31 new cases in June, but 23 were within the first five days of the month.

