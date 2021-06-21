Active COVID-19 cases drop to nine-month low in Cayuga County

More than 6,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 284 days later, Cayuga County has reached a major milestone in the pandemic.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to four in the county, according to the local health department. It's the lowest active case count since Sept. 11, when there were also four positive cases in isolation.
A lot has changed since late summer. On Sept. 11, Cayuga County had 181 confirmed cases and three virus-related deaths. While COVID-19 was present in the community, it didn't overwhelm the county's only hospital, Auburn Community Hospital, and there wasn't a high death toll.
But cases began to surge in the fall and with the increase came more hospitalizations and deaths. There were over 2,000 cases in December and again in January. Active cases reached a high of 1,095 on Jan. 7. From October until early March, 86 county residents died of COVID-19. Hospitalizations peaked in mid-January, with 46 on Jan. 18.
As the COVID-19 vaccines were deployed, the case numbers declined. There was an uptick in April and early May that local health officials said was due to positive cases among young children who aren't eligible for the vaccine. But cases began to fall again in late May and into June.
More county residents are getting vaccinated. Nearly 50% of the overall population, including 58% of adults age 18 and older, have received at least one dose. A little over 45% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B in Poplar Ridge. There will be Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines available for adults age 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for individuals age 12 and older. Anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The higher vaccination rate among older residents — 77.6% of people ages 65-74 and 71.4% of the 75 and older age group are fully vaccinated — has likely contributed to the decline in cases and deaths. There hasn't been a virus-related fatality since March 2. Nearly all of the county's COVID-19 deaths have been at least 60 years old.
The days of having over 100 new cases are hopefully over. The health department has reported no new cases in eight out of 20 days in June. That doesn't include days when the department was closed.
Cayuga County is on track to have the lowest number of new cases in a month since September, when the health department reported 42 new cases. There have been 31 new cases in June, but 23 were within the first five days of the month.
In other news:
