Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in Cayuga County to end week

At the end of the week, active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreased in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 32 new cases, 20 of which are unvaccinated. The active case total is 274, down from 304 on Wednesday.

Nineteen residents, including 11 who are unvaccinated, are in central New York hospitals due to COVID-related illnesses. The patients include four in their 50s, three in their 90s, three in their 80s, three in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 100s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s.

There were 21 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cayuga County remains an area with a high level of COVID-19 transmission. The county has a 7-day case rate of 344.76 per 100,000 people. The 7-day average positivity rate was 7.1%.

The health department is aiming to boost the county's vaccination rate. The CDC says 59.3% of eligible residents ages 12 and older and 60.6% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

A majority of the county's population (51.9%) is fully vaccinated.