Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are at a three-week low and hospitalizations are at the lowest point since early September.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 179 active cases, down from 201 on Thursday. There were 63 new cases in three days, 36 of which were unvaccinated.

Fourteen Cayuga County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to reports from four central New York hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. Twelve of the patients are vaccinated.

The three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. But there have been breakthrough cases — vaccinated individuals testing positive — that have been hospitalized or died. These cases tend to be older people with underlying health conditions.

All but one of the Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are age 70 or older. There is one patient in their 30s who is receiving treatment.

The health department will hold its next vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at its office, 8 Dill St., Auburn. The three vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer) will be offered at the clinic.

Registration is required. To make an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health.

The department noted that booster shots won't be offered at the clinic. It is for individuals who need either first or second doses.

