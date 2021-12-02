Active COVID-19 cases jump above 300 again in Cayuga County

For the first time since mid-September, the number of Cayuga County residents with active cases of the coronavirus is above 300.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Thursday said active cases have reached 310, up from 275 the day before. People with active cases are placed into the department's mandatory isolation program aimed at preventing the disease from spreading.

The department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 were placed into isolation Wednesday, with 34 of the cases being unvaccinated residents.

It also reported a COVID-19-related death. A Cayuga County man in his 50s passed away with the coronavirus, the 110th coronavirus death in the county.

There are now 10 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized in facilities in Cayuga or Onondaga County, down from 13 the day before. Half of the hospitalized residents are unvaccinated. The age breakdown includes two people in their 30s, with the remaining nine age 50 or older.

The case increases in Cayuga County are also happening throughout much of upstate New York. In the Central New York region, according to the state Department of Health, the test positivity seven-day average on Thursday reached 8.12%, up by nearly a full percentage point from two days earlier.

Vaccine and testing clinics

• The health department announced that it is partnering with the Cayuga County Emergency Management office and Quadrant Biosciences to hold a saliva-based PCR testing clinic Saturday, Dec. 4, for people with symptoms of COVID-19.

The clinic will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at the former Joann Fabric location at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road., Aurelius. Symptomatic individuals must register in advance for this clinic, which they can do by visiting www.cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 testing button. Registrants will get an email confirmation with instructions on how to create a profile required for the testing.

Insurances will cover the cost of the test. Insurance information will be collected during the profile creation process and at the site. Bring an insurance card and a form of identification to the test appointment.

Those getting tested should not eat, drink, use tobacco products or brush teeth 30 minutes prior to the test or the result will be invalid.

• More health department-run coronavirus vaccine clinics are planned.

A clinic has been scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Fingerlakes Mall Events Center (former Spirit Halloween store site). This clinic will offer Johnson & Johnson original and booster shots and Moderna boosters. Enter the clinic through the entrance at the back of the mall.

Registration is required. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network also is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

• Thursday also brought the first weekly vaccine booster clinic at the East Hill Medical Center in Auburn.

The center recently announced that rapid COVID-19 testing for adults is available from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays, for individuals with and without symptoms.

The community health center is also offering booster shots each Thursday for people 18 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. East Hill’s clinic offers the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Both of these options are available to adults, 18 and older, who are currently fully vaccinated. This clinic offers either service on the ground floor of Metcalf Plaza, 144 Genesee St., Auburn. Parking is available in the city’s parking garage across the street.

Those wishing to get either service do not need to be a patient of East Hill Medical Center to receive testing or their booster shot, although the clinics are only open to adults at this time.

At this time, only online registrations are being accepted, and people may sign up in advance on East Hill’s website, easthillmedical.com. Those without access to the internet may call the city of Auburn at (315) 253-8316 for assistance.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices. The state walk-in vaccination clinic continues to operate at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0