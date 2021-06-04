Active COVID-19 cases reach 8-month low in Cayuga County

The number of COVID-19 cases is dwindling in Cayuga County.
The active case total is at its lowest point in eight months. The Cayuga County Health Department reported 34 people are in mandatory isolation after a positive test result.
It's an encouraging development after the county dealt with a large spike for much of the winter. Active cases peaked at 1,095 in early January before declining into the triple digits. However, there were more than 100 active cases for the remainder of January and most of February.
There was a decrease in March, with active cases falling to 50 midway through the month. But there was another uptick later in the month that continued into April. On April 15, the health department reported 156 cases in isolation.
The surge was temporary. By early May, active cases began to decline again in the county and dipped below 100 on May 9. In its latest update of the month, the health department reported 59 active cases on May 27.
One reason the active case total is decreasing is that there are fewer new cases. During the worst stretch of the pandemic in early January, there were well over 100 new cases a day. On Jan. 7, there were 158 new cases — a record for the county.
May 19 was the last day when new daily cases were in the double digits. Since then, there have been no more than nine new cases a day. The health department said there were nine new cases over the past two days — five on Wednesday and four on Thursday.
Hospitalizations have remained at a low point for nearly four months. There were 46 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital in mid-January, but the number of hospitalizations steadily declined. There are three COVID-related patients at Auburn hospital, according to the latest report released on Friday.
It has been three months since Cayuga County had a new COVID-19 death. There have been 89 fatalities due to the virus, but none since early March.
The county's 7-day average positivity rate is at 0.9%, its lowest point since mid-March. The positivity rate remained above 1% for nearly the entire fall and through the winter. There was a brief dip below 1% before the uptick in cases in April.
Another reason for the drop in active cases: The availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The county health department, Auburn Community Hospital and local pharmacies have offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines. Health officials did obtain some Pfizer doses to vaccinate eligible children ages 12-17. Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been approved for that age group.
According to the state Department of Health, 41.7% of the county's population is fully vaccinated and 47.6% have received at least one dose. A majority of residents age 18 and older — 56.6% — got at least one shot.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.