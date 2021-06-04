Active COVID-19 cases reach 8-month low in Cayuga County

The number of COVID-19 cases is dwindling in Cayuga County.

The active case total is at its lowest point in eight months. The Cayuga County Health Department reported 34 people are in mandatory isolation after a positive test result.

It's an encouraging development after the county dealt with a large spike for much of the winter. Active cases peaked at 1,095 in early January before declining into the triple digits. However, there were more than 100 active cases for the remainder of January and most of February.

There was a decrease in March, with active cases falling to 50 midway through the month. But there was another uptick later in the month that continued into April. On April 15, the health department reported 156 cases in isolation.

The surge was temporary. By early May, active cases began to decline again in the county and dipped below 100 on May 9. In its latest update of the month, the health department reported 59 active cases on May 27.

One reason the active case total is decreasing is that there are fewer new cases. During the worst stretch of the pandemic in early January, there were well over 100 new cases a day. On Jan. 7, there were 158 new cases — a record for the county.