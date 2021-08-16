 Skip to main content
Active COVID-19 cases reach six-month high in Cayuga County
With nearly 180 residents in isolation, active COVID-19 cases have reached a six-month high in Cayuga County. 

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday said there are 178 active cases. The number of residents in isolation nearly tripled in one week. On Aug. 8, there were 66 active cases. 

The active case count hasn't been this high since late January. There has been an uptick in cases over the past few weeks that contributed to the soaring number of residents in isolation. 

Over the weekend, the health department admitted 51 new cases in three days. In a seven-day period, there were 142 new cases. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is a high COVID-19 transmission level in Cayuga County. The agency encourages residents in counties with high or substantial transmission rates to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. 

Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The health department said Monday that there are nine COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The hospitalization count doesn't include residents who are being treated at hospitals outside of the county. 

No new deaths were reported. The county has 91 COVID-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020. 

As COVID-19 cases surge, the health department is trying to get more residents vaccinated. According to the CDC, 49.2% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. A majority of the eligible population ages 12 and older — 56.3% — are fully vaccinated. 

Cayuga County is trailing the national and statewide vaccination rates. Nationally, 50.7% of Americans and 59.3% of eligible individuals ages 12 and older are vaccinated. In New York, 58.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

The local health department has been holding vaccination clinics or encouraging residents to get vaccinated at an area pharmacy. The next walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34, Scipio Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone ages 12 and older, but children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

