Active COVID-19 cases reach six-month high in Cayuga County

With nearly 180 residents in isolation, active COVID-19 cases have reached a six-month high in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday said there are 178 active cases. The number of residents in isolation nearly tripled in one week. On Aug. 8, there were 66 active cases.

The active case count hasn't been this high since late January. There has been an uptick in cases over the past few weeks that contributed to the soaring number of residents in isolation.

Over the weekend, the health department admitted 51 new cases in three days. In a seven-day period, there were 142 new cases. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is a high COVID-19 transmission level in Cayuga County. The agency encourages residents in counties with high or substantial transmission rates to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The health department said Monday that there are nine COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The hospitalization count doesn't include residents who are being treated at hospitals outside of the county.