Active COVID-19 cases steady in Cayuga County, one-quarter of residents fully vaccinated

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen Friday that one way to reduce the number of cases is for more residents to get vaccinated.

"We hope to see that number diminish as more people become vaccinated within all the age groups eligible," she said.

Last week, New York achieved universal eligibility. All residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. For adults age 18 and older, they can get any of the approved vaccinations. But only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

More than one-quarter of Cayuga County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker. Nearly 37% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Cayuga County has been hosting vaccination clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. The most recent clinic offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was the first time the county has received an allotment of the J&J vaccine. Since January, the county has been receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at state-run vaccination sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

