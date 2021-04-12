Active COVID-19 cases steady in Cayuga County, one-quarter of residents fully vaccinated

As more Cayuga County residents get vaccinated, there is a race against new cases in the county.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 34 new cases over three days. There were 123 new cases last week, the most in a 7-day period since mid-February.
The county has 129 active cases in mandatory isolation, a slight increase since the health department's last update on Friday when there were 128 active cases. The number of active cases is the highest since late February. For most of March, active cases decreased and reached a five-month low of 50 on March 16.
No new deaths have been reported since early March. There are two COVID-related patients receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital.
With the uptick in cases, the health department asked residents to comply with tracing investigations if they are identified as a close contact of a positive case.
"This is an integral part of reducing the spread of the virus," the department explained.
Health officials also urged residents to continue preventive measures, such as wearing a mask when in public, frequent handwashing and staying home when you're sick. According to the health department, a majority of the recent cases weren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the time they contracted the virus.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen Friday that one way to reduce the number of cases is for more residents to get vaccinated.
"We hope to see that number diminish as more people become vaccinated within all the age groups eligible," she said.
Last week, New York achieved universal eligibility. All residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. For adults age 18 and older, they can get any of the approved vaccinations. But only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
More than one-quarter of Cayuga County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker. Nearly 37% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Cayuga County has been hosting vaccination clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. The most recent clinic offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was the first time the county has received an allotment of the J&J vaccine. Since January, the county has been receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at state-run vaccination sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.
