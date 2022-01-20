Active COVID-19 cases tick up in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County jumped by nearly 100 in one day, but the seven-day average positivity and case rates are beginning to decline.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 224 new cases on Wednesday. The active case total increased from 598 to 688 in a day. Ten days ago, there were 850 active cases.

While case numbers remain high, there are indications that the omicron surge is beginning to wane. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the case rate is 1,059.08, a 30.68% decrease in the last seven days. The positivity rate remains high — 22.53% — but is down 1.66% over the last week.

Hospitalizations also decreased for the second consecutive day, from 25 to 24. A majority of the patients (13) are vaccinated, while 11 are unvaccinated.

The vaccinated patients include three in their 80s, three in their 70s, four in their 60s, two in their 40s and one in their 30s. The unvaccinated individuals in the hospital include two in their 80s, one in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s, one in their 40s and one in their 30s.

No deaths were reported on Wednesday. There have been nine COVID-19 deaths in January and 124 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Cayuga County's COVID vaccination rate is 57.5%, and 60.5% among individuals ages 5 and older who are eligible for the vaccine.

In other news:

• The health department will hold four vaccination clinics through the end of the month, including one on Friday.

The clinic on Friday will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Moderna and Pfizer boosters, along with second shots of the Pfizer vaccine, will be offered at the clinic.

An appointment is required. More information about the clinics, including how to register for an appointment, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

