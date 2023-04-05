Activist and author Angela Davis will be the keynote guest at a community-wide celebration of Juneteenth hosted by the Seward House in Auburn, the museum announced in a news release Wednesday.

Davis will appear at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the auditorium of Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St. A Q&A with her will be moderated by award-winning journalist and legal analyst Jami Floyd.

Described by the museum as "a living witness to the historical struggles of our contemporary era," Davis is a Marxist and feminist activist who has written extensively on class, gender, race and the U.S. prison system. She has been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame and in 2020 was included in Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She is also professor emerita of the History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and served as a distinguished visiting professor at Syracuse University in 1992 and 2010.

The event will be funded in part by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn's Historic & Cultural Sites Commission as part of a month-long Juneteenth celebration.

"Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, the historical legacy of Juneteenth demonstrates the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times," the museum said.

Davis's appearance will be followed by a VIP reception, meet-and-greet and book signing at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets will range from $35 to $125, and will go on sale May 2.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.