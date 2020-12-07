 Skip to main content
Additional free COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled in Cayuga County
Drive Thru Covid Clinic

Nurses prepare for another round of testing during a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic in Aurelius in June.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department announced a new asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic this week in Auburn.

The no-cost drive-thru clinic for residents who are not experiencing symptoms will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn Community Hospital. Those arriving for the appointment-only testing should use the hospital's helipad entrance on Lansing Street. 

Instructions for using an online portal to access results will be provided after the test is conducted.

Appointments can be made online by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. 

When scheduling the appointment, you must provide your legal name, home address, email address and insurance information. If the insurance policy is under another person's name, you should list their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each field.

