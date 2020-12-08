Additional free COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department announced new asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinics this week in Auburn.

A no-cost drive-thru clinic for residents who are not experiencing symptoms will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn Community Hospital. Those arriving for the appointment-only testing should use the hospital's helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

Instructions for using an online portal to access results will be provided after the test is conducted.

There are also no-cost testing clinics for Cayuga County residents scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerson Park on Tuesday, Dec. 8; Thursday, Dec. 10; and Saturday, Dec. 12.

These are COVID19 rapid testing clinics. These clinics are for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms. The clinic will take place at the Emerson Park Pavilion located at 6843 E. Lake Road in Owasco.

"If you have any symptom of COVID-19 this clinic is not for you," the health department said. "We do not want to increase the risk of exposure to staff and other individuals in attendance if individuals with symptoms are coming to these clinics."

These clinics also require appointments. Be prepared to wait onsite for up to 30 minutes for results, to wear a mask and to social distance.