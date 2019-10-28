As a first-time candidate for the Cayuga County Legislature, Thomas Adessa admits he has no political experience. Rather than being a weakness, however, he said it's one of his strengths.
Adessa is running for the Legislature's District 12 seat on the Republican, Conservative and Independence ballot lines. He is facing Tricia Ottley Kerr, an independent running on the Democrat, Working Families and Auburn Party lines. Both the candidates are seeking to succeed Legislator Patrick Mahunik, who is finishing his maximum third term.
Born in Cortland, Adessa was raised in Moravia before moving to Auburn in 1972. For 32 years, he worked at what is now Nucor Steel as a production worker, team leader and a supervisor.
Encouraged to run by Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who he described as his political mentor and a good friend, Adessa said his lack of political experience means he would have no alliances or political debts to pay if elected, and could focus fully on representing constituents.
Part of why Adessa accepted Dwyer's suggestion to run, he said, is because he's sick of partisan discord getting in the way of progress.
Noting that he was previously registered as a Democrat and has only ever voted party line once, he said cooperating for the good of the residents would be a critical focus if elected.
"You've got a district, a city and a county to run. That's the bottom line," Adessa said.
With a background in industry, Adessa said he would like to work with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency if elected. In particular, he'd like to aggressively try to attract heavy industry back to the area. Adessa suggested establishing a fact-finding committee of local major business people to find how other counties have found success in that area.
"I guarantee, if you get these people talking, somebody in that room is going to say 'hey, I've got an idea,'" Adessa said.
A member of both the Owasco Lake Watershed Association and the Skaneateles Lake Association, Adessa said one of his biggest priorities is water quality, especially in light of harmful algal blooms.
"With the watershed, I made that my top priority right from day one," Adessa said.
During his campaigning, Adessa said he made a point to go out in the field with staff from both the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division to get a sense of the real work being done to protect water.
From a legislative perspective, Adessa said he would like to help create a regional water authority representing Skaneateles, Owasco and Cayuga lakes together in order to have more clout in Albany.
If elected, Adessa would join the Legislature as it continues to look for a way forward in the wake of this summer's firing of then-County Administrator J. Justin Woods.
While he supported appointing an interim administrator, Adessa said his preference is ultimately to switch to an elected executive form of government. Such a position, he said, would both be directly accountable to voters while also better serving as an advocate for the county at the state level.
"The biggest thing is the county executive gives us a voice in Albany," Adessa said during a televised debate with Ottley Kerr.
Adessa gave Ottley Kerr credit for her technical experience, and said she would make a qualified legislator. However, he said his people skills — gained both from his career Nucor and as the owner of his own blacktop sealing business — give him the edge in the work of a legislator.