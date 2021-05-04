Adirondack snowmobile trail stopped cold by state court

ALBANY — New York cannot cut down thousands of trees for a 27-mile snowmobile trail in the Adirondack Park without voters approving an amendment to the state constitution, the state's top court ruled Tuesday.

The 4-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals is a victory for environmentalists who sued over the partially built snowmobile trail, a wide "Class II" connector trail that was to be part of a larger network. Opponents claimed the Class II trail violates the "Forever Wild" clause of the state constitution, which protects state-owned forest preserve land.

Lawyers for the state Department of Environmental Conservation argued that the number of trees affected per-mile would be relatively small and that any impact would be justified by increased recreational opportunities in the popular winter tourist destination, according to the decision.

But the court wrote that the Class II trail, which requires rock removal, grading and cutting down 25,000 trees, is "constitutionally forbidden" without a voter-approved amendment.