Administrative judge for Cayuga County district reappointed

A judge has been reappointed as a regional court leader.

The Hon. Craig J. Doran was reappointed as the administrative judge of the seventh judicial district, according to a news release. That district includes Cayuga County.

Craig was reappointed by New York State Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks, in consultation with New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Presiding Justice, Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Gerald J. Whalen.

Doran announced the members of his leadership team, with the following serving as supervising judges: the Hon. Judith A. Sinclair, supervising judge of criminal courts; the Hon. Stacey M. Romeo, supervising judge of family courts; the Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, supervising judge for matrimonial matters; the Hon. John B. Gallagher (beginning June 21, 2021), supervising judge for matrimonial matters; the Hon. Teresa D. Johnson, supervising judge of city courts; the Hon. William K. Taylor, supervising judge for town and village courts (counties of Livingston, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne); the Hon. Jason L. Cook, supervising judge for town and village courts (counties of Cayuga, Seneca, Steuben and Yates) and the Hon. Ann Marie Taddeo, acting district administrative judge.