Adult, child displaced after fire in Auburn
AUBURN

Adult, child displaced after fire in Auburn

  • Updated
fire
Two people were displaced by an apartment fire Monday afternoon, the Auburn Fire Department said.

The call for a fire at 105 Olympia Terrace came in at 2:05 p.m., said Jeff Clark, assistant chief with the AFD, on Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, but there was fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the apartment. An adult and a child were displaced, Clark continued, with Red Cross providing assistance.

Clark said the apartment will be habitable after repairs are made. The fire was determined to be caused by cooking. No one was injured. 

