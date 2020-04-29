Advocates call for canceling NY court fees, fines; reinstating drivers' licenses

The calls to suspend fines and fees and reinstate drivers’ licenses is specific to non-safety related suspensions, Patel added. A bipartisan group of 60 state lawmakers from both houses of the state Legislature also signed a letter sent to Cuomo last week urging immediate action.

The pandemic has led to the closure of non-essential businesses and left more than a million New Yorkers on unemployment. That also leaves localities strapped for cash, and state officials have warned counties to expect drastic cuts to local aid and other areas as they deal with the growing deficit. With dried up revenue sources, advocates say communities may make it up through fines and fees.

Antonya Jeffrey, state deputy director for the Fines & Fees Justice Center in New York City, said the criminal justice system is forcing people to decide whether to expose themselves to the virus by using public transportation or accruing more debt and possible jail time if they choose to drive on a suspended license.

“This is a deadly situation that folks are living in right now. And it is unjust,” she said. “It should not be on the back of the poorest people who are already struggling.”