Advocates say state study will benefit public, private museums in New York

Advocates are hopeful that a comprehensive study of museums in New York state will lead to better opportunities for funding and support.

A bill recently passed by the state Legislature authorizes a study of public and private museums to identify and gather data about all museums in the state including information on size, hours of operation, visitor statistics, funding sources and amounts, and the subject of their collections.

The Museum Association of New York said the study will will help communities, legislative representatives, and individual supporters learn about the missions, audiences, and funding needs of the state’s 1,400+ museums. The state Department of Economic Development would conduct the study, in conjunction with the Empire State Development Corporation, Department of Education, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of State, and New York State Council on the Arts.

The study, which as of Thursday was still awaiting the signature of Gov. Kathy Hochul, will provide information about the sufficiency of public and private funding sources, inform policy making, and grow public awareness. The benefits, shortfalls, and consequences of the different sources of state support will be revealed and systems to best ensure equitable distribution of funds regardless of discipline, budget size, or location can be recommended based on the data gathered, MANY said in a news release.

“As our museums, cultural institutions, and educational systems attempt to respond to the devastation wrought by the pandemic and systemic racism, this study will play a role in supporting our museums as community anchors, educational partners, and economic drivers,” MANY Executive Director Erika Sanger said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the efforts and support of all of our legislators as well as for the speed at which this bill was passed.”

Museums are inextricably linked to the state's identity, economy and history, MANY said, but "too many operate in a culture of scarcity, struggling to pay bills and wondering each year how they will keep their doors open. Museums need support to ensure the protection of their collections, to strengthen their roles as community education partners chartered by New York State’s Education Department and to grow their role as economic engines generating $5.37B to the state's economy.

“Museums have long been synonymous with New York – from world famous icons like the Met, MOMA or Cooperstown to local history collections and cultural community hubs. Yet despite the fame and significant economic impact, our museum sector has no real 'home' in the New York state government,” Assemblymember Didi Barrett said. “Support for museums is spread across a host of state agencies, and many have no access to state funding at all. This legislation is a pathway to ensuring these beloved institutions have the support and stability to flourish in the 21st century.”

