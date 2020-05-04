You are the owner of this article.
After 50 recoveries, one active COVID-19 case in Cayuga County
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NIAID-RML via AP

For now, there is one person in Cayuga County with a confirmed case of the coronavirus. 

After a couple of people were discharged from mandatory isolation over the weekend, COVID-19 recoveries topped 50 in Cayuga County. There has been one death due to the virus. 

Out of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, one person remains in mandatory isolation. Mandatory isolation is ordered for people who test positive for the coronavirus. They are discharged if they go fever-free for three days and their other symptoms subside. 

Monday is the fourth day in a row the Cayuga County Health Department hasn't announced any new cases. On Thursday, the department reported that two children and a teenager tested positive for COVID-19. At least two of those cases already recovered. 

Watch now: Gov. Cuomo's May 4 COVID-19 briefing

Thirty-seven people remain in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case. A person is released from the 14-day quarantine if they haven't experienced any symptoms during that period.

The health department has received 1,054 COVID-19 test results — 52 positives and 1,002 negatives. They are awaiting the results of 15 tests that were performed in Cayuga County. 

In Onondaga County, where officials have ramped up testing efforts, the number of active coronavirus cases increased by 31 to 432 on Monday. While that county had some more recoveries, it also received 41 newly confirmed positive test results. For the year to date, Onondaga County has had 1,088 positive cases.

Onondaga County also reported one additional death on Monday, increasing the cumulative total to 37.

Three other counties bordering Cayuga reported newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday. Seneca reported two new cases to bring its total to 36. Oswego is up to 66 cases after it had one additional positive test. And Wayne County had a newly confirmed case, raising its total to 76.

Tompkins County, which reported 133 positive tests through Sunday night, has not posted a daily update as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

