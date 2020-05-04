After 50 recoveries, one active COVID-19 case in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For now, there is one person in Cayuga County with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

After a couple of people were discharged from mandatory isolation over the weekend, COVID-19 recoveries topped 50 in Cayuga County. There has been one death due to the virus.

Out of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, one person remains in mandatory isolation. Mandatory isolation is ordered for people who test positive for the coronavirus. They are discharged if they go fever-free for three days and their other symptoms subside.

Monday is the fourth day in a row the Cayuga County Health Department hasn't announced any new cases. On Thursday, the department reported that two children and a teenager tested positive for COVID-19. At least two of those cases already recovered.

Thirty-seven people remain in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case. A person is released from the 14-day quarantine if they haven't experienced any symptoms during that period.