After Cayuga County-area cross country meet, runner, spectator test positive for COVID-19
After Cayuga County-area cross country meet, runner, spectator test positive for COVID-19

A potential COVID-19 exposure has been reported at a Cayuga County-area high school cross country meet featuring three local teams. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said that an athlete and spectator who were at the cross country meet on Saturday at Jordan-Elbridge High School have tested positive for COVID-19. 

There were four schools, including Jordan-Elbridge, at the meet. Teams from Christian Brothers Academy, Skaneateles and Weedsport also competed at the meet. 

According to the Jordan-Elbridge school district's athletic calendar, boys and girls varsity cross country teams competed on Saturday. There were also seventh- and eighth-grade cross country teams at the meet. 

The health department said that others who attended the cross country meet may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days after the potential exposure. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 could include a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, body or muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, congestion or runny nose, headache, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. 

If you develop symptoms of the virus, stay home and call your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if you have mild symptoms. 

Since mid-March, there have been at least 509 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The county surpassed the 500-case mark on Friday. There were six additional cases reported on Saturday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

