After delay for last-minute repair, Auburn's Casey Park pool opening this week

With central New York in the middle of a heat wave, the Casey Park pool is set to open Wednesday, two days later than the city of Auburn intended.
City of Auburn officials previously said the popular facility's opening was scheduled for Monday, July 6, with social distancing restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, City Manager Jeff Dygert said the pool did not hit its earlier opening target date due to a leak in a large pipe at the facility.
"Once they (fixed) that, they had to wait for the (Cayuga County Health Department) to come back and reinspect things, because the health department has to sign off on any public pool," he said.
Barring any other unforeseen obstacles, Dygert said, the pool was set to welcome swimmers for the season. The facility, which the Auburn YMCA-WEIU will operate for the city, will have new rules in place due to the respiratory illness outbreak. The guidelines, which are posted on the YMCA's website, include swimming being broken up into three 1.5-hour sessions — noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. — with disinfection periods between the sessions. When a session ends, all participants will be asked to leave.
A maximum capacity of 75 people will be allowed per session. Once that number is reached, no one else will able to come in until the next session. Before a person can come in, their temperature needs to be taken and a waiver must be filled out. A parent or guardian will need to sign the waiver for anyone under 18.
When not in the water, people have to wear masks in public spaces. Swimmers will come in and leave through the gate, the rules said, plus the lobby will not be open for use. Locker room spaces will not available, but people will be able to reach the showers and bathrooms from the pool deck. There will be social distance markers around the deck and the guard chairs, and lounge chairs will not be available over the summer.
The rules were established using recent recommendations from the health department, the YMCA website said, and are subject to change.
Dygert said the newfound directives will be enforced.
"The city will have staff down there as well as the YMCA to make sure the rules are being followed," he said.
The city has said the pool will close for the season on Aug. 30.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.