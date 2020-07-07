After delay for last-minute repair, Auburn's Casey Park pool opening this week

A maximum capacity of 75 people will be allowed per session. Once that number is reached, no one else will able to come in until the next session. Before a person can come in, their temperature needs to be taken and a waiver must be filled out. A parent or guardian will need to sign the waiver for anyone under 18.

When not in the water, people have to wear masks in public spaces. Swimmers will come in and leave through the gate, the rules said, plus the lobby will not be open for use. Locker room spaces will not available, but people will be able to reach the showers and bathrooms from the pool deck. There will be social distance markers around the deck and the guard chairs, and lounge chairs will not be available over the summer.

The rules were established using recent recommendations from the health department, the YMCA website said, and are subject to change.

Dygert said the newfound directives will be enforced.

"The city will have staff down there as well as the YMCA to make sure the rules are being followed," he said.

The city has said the pool will close for the season on Aug. 30.

