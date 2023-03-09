While some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise, and state officials are reminding the public that a statewide ban on burning brush goes into effect next week.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday announced the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning begins March 16 and runs through May 14.

Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in the state, the DEC said, and when temperatures warm and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.

Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres, the department said, and local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.

The DEC will post the Fire Danger Map for the 2023 fire season on its website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in New York state.

“This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of the winter weather, we are always at a greater risk of wildfires in the spring,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. " This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the Rangers and other firefighters who extinguish the fires. We’re encouraging all New Yorkers to think about safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire.”

New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York state.

Forest Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense. To report environmental law violations, call (844) 332-3267.